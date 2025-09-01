Ameriflex Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 138.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LLY opened at $732.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $693.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $969.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $748.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $784.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Daiwa America cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.17.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

