Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $82.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

