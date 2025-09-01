Betterment LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Betterment LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,341 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,421,000 after buying an additional 1,826,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,347,000 after buying an additional 2,404,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,523,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,123,000 after buying an additional 536,483 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,669,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $267,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.35 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.