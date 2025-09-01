Saudi Central Bank Makes New $27,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 42.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $64,800,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $350.43 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.41.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 104,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,485,881.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,180 shares of company stock worth $1,021,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

