Betterment LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Betterment LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

