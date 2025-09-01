Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 171,810 MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of MGIC Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%.The firm had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,220,380.76. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $786,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 249,401 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,294.22. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.67.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

