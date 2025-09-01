Betterment LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $71.37 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $72.46. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.