Betterment LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS

Betterment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BBUS stock opened at $116.79 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $115.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average of $107.05. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

