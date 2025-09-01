Gabelli Funds LLC Has $244,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 119,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MP Materials by 47.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of MP opened at $71.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on MP Materials and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MP Materials

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.