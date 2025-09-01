Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $71.26 on Monday. Evergy Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.25 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

