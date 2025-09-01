The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,720 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $27,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,976,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,445,000 after purchasing an additional 118,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,508 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,608,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,538,000 after purchasing an additional 385,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,088,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,866,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $91.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

