Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 510,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,290,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after acquiring an additional 54,342 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $135.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average is $121.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

