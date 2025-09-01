Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 12,400 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $21,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,031,403.99. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $127.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average is $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

