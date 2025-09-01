Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,653 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after buying an additional 1,262,614 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,316,000 after buying an additional 861,232 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 75,856.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 717,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,805,000 after buying an additional 716,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $383,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $683.19 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $319.07 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a PE ratio of 165.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $701.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $703.00 to $679.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.