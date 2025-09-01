CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) vs. Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bloom Energy and CN Energy Group.”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $1.63 billion 7.61 -$29.23 million $0.04 1,325.00 CN Energy Group. $50.96 million 0.14 -$14.04 million N/A N/A

Profitability

CN Energy Group. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloom Energy.

This table compares Bloom Energy and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy 1.45% 6.80% 1.48% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bloom Energy and CN Energy Group., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 2 7 10 2 2.57 CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bloom Energy presently has a consensus price target of $26.39, indicating a potential downside of 50.20%. Given Bloom Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats CN Energy Group. on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Free Report)

CN Energy Group. Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also engages in the generation and supply of biomass electricity; production of steam for heating; sale of minerals, stone, metal materials, construction materials, wood, chemical materials and products, rubber products, and paper products; management and conversion of forest and natural ecosystem; and forest acquisition, rights transfer, and nurturing, and timber harvesting and processing activities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.