Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 154,783 Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 50.0% in the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.9% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Dine Brands Global news, CEO John W. Peyton bought 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $100,003.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 189,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,237.93. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang bought 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,143. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

DIN stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $367.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.32). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company had revenue of $230.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

