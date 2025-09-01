Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,475,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,461.48. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $440,755.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,149.58. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,970 shares of company stock worth $5,623,426 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.6%

SFM stock opened at $140.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.08. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.73.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

