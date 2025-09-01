Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CHKP opened at $193.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $169.01 and a 52 week high of $234.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.