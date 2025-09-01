Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $6.26 Million Investment in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 56.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.25.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.6%

AutoNation stock opened at $218.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.