32,981 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $2,112,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 971.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 2.5%

SIG stock opened at $87.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $106.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-9.380 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

