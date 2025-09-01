Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 185,067 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 181.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,067 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $24.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

