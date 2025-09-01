Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 111,425 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 250.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,425 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,366 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $86.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

