Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 48,935 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRKS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 11.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE PRKS opened at $52.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.34. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $60.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $490.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 12.39%.United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.