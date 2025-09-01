Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 645 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Jabil by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $204.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $232.84.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,100. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $832,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,425. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,847 shares of company stock worth $63,199,847 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

