Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Invivyd, Inc. $IVVD

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,958,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807,215 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 9.14% of Invivyd worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invivyd by 644.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 222,375 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Invivyd by 1,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Mithril II GP LP purchased a new position in Invivyd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,981,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Invivyd by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 874,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 227,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Invivyd by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 204,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVVD opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.55. Invivyd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Invivyd ( NASDAQ:IVVD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million. Invivyd had a negative return on equity of 177.89% and a negative net margin of 238.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. D. Boral Capital dropped their target price on shares of Invivyd from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.18.

In related news, insider Jill Andersen sold 49,402 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $28,159.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,134.22. The trade was a 36.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 277,654 shares of company stock valued at $167,215 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

