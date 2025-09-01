FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 253,618 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. $HBCP

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 253,618 shares during the period. Home Bancorp makes up approximately 2.0% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Home Bancorp worth $19,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBCP. Wall Street Zen raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

HBCP stock opened at $56.26 on Monday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $61.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $439.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $37.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

