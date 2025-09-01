The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $5,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1%

HD opened at $407.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

