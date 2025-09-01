First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys 4,392 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.42 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.