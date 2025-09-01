L1 Capital Pty Ltd Invests $28.24 Million in Taseko Mines Limited $TGB

L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,608,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,000. Taseko Mines accounts for about 2.6% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 3.99% of Taseko Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taseko Mines Price Performance
TGB opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67 and a beta of 1.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taseko Mines
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taseko Mines
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- ACM Research: Why This Chinese Chip Stock Is Just Getting Started
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.