L1 Capital Pty Ltd Invests $28.24 Million in Taseko Mines Limited $TGB

L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,608,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,000. Taseko Mines accounts for about 2.6% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 3.99% of Taseko Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Price Performance

TGB opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TGB shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taseko Mines

About Taseko Mines

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.