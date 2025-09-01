HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM is L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,423,384 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410,778 shares during the period. HudBay Minerals accounts for approximately 10.2% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $109,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,286 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 9,877.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HudBay Minerals Price Performance

HBM stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. HudBay Minerals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 10.0%. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

About HudBay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

