Nantahala Capital Management LLC Invests $826,000 in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. $OLPX

Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Olaplex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,567,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,400 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Olaplex by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 529,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.92 million, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $106.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Olaplex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Olaplex from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Olaplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

View Our Latest Report on Olaplex

Olaplex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.