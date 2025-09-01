Gritstone Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II $POLE

Gritstone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE – Free Report) by 429.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,051 shares during the quarter. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II makes up approximately 2.8% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,498,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,624,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,532,000.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

POLE opened at $10.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

About Andretti Acquisition Corp. II

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is based in INDIANAPOLIS, IN.

