First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys 18,856 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 576,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.3% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $60,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $99.06 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average is $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $123.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

