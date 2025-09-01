Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Declares Dividend of $0.70

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6979 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 215.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

