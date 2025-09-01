Ballston Spa Bancorp Inc. (BSPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Ballston Spa Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS BSPA opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $65.00.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile
