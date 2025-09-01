Ballston Spa Bancorp Inc. (BSPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Ballston Spa Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS BSPA opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home construction, improvement, and equity loans, auto, boat, RV, personal, commercial, and small business loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

