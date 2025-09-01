Southwest Airlines Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.
Southwest Airlines has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.
Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.1%
LUV opened at $32.94 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19.
Southwest Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
