Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. Elixir deUSD has a total market capitalization of $132.55 million and $157.93 thousand worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elixir deUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Elixir deUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elixir deUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,151.33 or 1.00636679 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106,722.50 or 0.98897511 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.09 or 0.00369801 BTC.

Elixir deUSD Profile

Elixir deUSD’s launch date was June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 132,546,135 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir. Elixir deUSD’s official website is www.elixir.xyz.

Buying and Selling Elixir deUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 132,546,134.78044568. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 0.99995497 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $139,771.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir deUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elixir deUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elixir deUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elixir deUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.