Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (WYNMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on October 1st

Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2013 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 417.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.
Wynn Macau Stock Down 0.6%
OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $9.62 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.
About Wynn Macau
