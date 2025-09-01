Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (WYNMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on October 1st

Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2013 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 417.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.

Wynn Macau Stock Down 0.6%

OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $9.62 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

About Wynn Macau

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.