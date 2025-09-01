Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (CPCAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1074 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 573.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

Shares of CPCAY opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

