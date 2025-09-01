Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (CPCAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1074 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 573.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.
Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance
Shares of CPCAY opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $7.79.
About Cathay Pacific Airways
