Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 15th

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.

Eastern Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

