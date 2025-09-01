Harris Associates L P Boosts Holdings in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 987,772 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up approximately 1.9% of Harris Associates L P’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harris Associates L P owned 3.68% of Equifax worth $1,113,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equifax by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,714,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,987 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 7,883,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,087,000 after acquiring an additional 945,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,044,000 after acquiring an additional 790,919 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 24,315.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 693,243 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,582,361,000 after acquiring an additional 318,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $246.13 on Monday. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.08.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.53.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

