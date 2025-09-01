FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 69,107 Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,696,000 after purchasing an additional 471,526 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 213,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $41.84 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

