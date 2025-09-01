Ailey (ALE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.65 Million

Ailey (ALE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Ailey token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ailey has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Ailey has a total market capitalization of $167.58 million and $3.65 million worth of Ailey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109,151.33 or 1.00636679 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106,722.50 or 0.98897511 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.09 or 0.00369801 BTC.

Ailey Profile

Ailey’s genesis date was August 24th, 2023. Ailey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,868,055 tokens. Ailey’s official website is myailey.com. Ailey’s official Twitter account is @aileyverse. The official message board for Ailey is twitter.com/aileyverse.

Buying and Selling Ailey

According to CryptoCompare, “Ailey (ALE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ailey has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 380,243,055.55555556 in circulation. The last known price of Ailey is 0.51309087 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,807,767.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myailey.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ailey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ailey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ailey using one of the exchanges listed above.

