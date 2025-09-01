Head-To-Head Comparison: Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hannover Ruck shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hannover Ruck and Till Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannover Ruck $28.55 billion 1.23 $2.52 billion $3.76 12.91 Till Capital N/A N/A -$2.10 million ($0.55) -3.31

Hannover Ruck has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannover Ruck, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hannover Ruck and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannover Ruck 1 1 0 1 2.33 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Hannover Ruck has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hannover Ruck and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannover Ruck 9.33% 20.09% 3.52% Till Capital N/A -17.79% -17.59%

Summary

Hannover Ruck beats Till Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannover Ruck

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock; aviation and space; catastrophe XL; credit, surety, and political risks; facultative; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It offers risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group life, retirement, lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, the company provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and reinsurance and solvency II businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. Hannover Rück SE was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE operates as a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

