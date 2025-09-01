Financial Review: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) versus Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Old Point Financial and Chemung Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chemung Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Chemung Financial has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.08%. Given Chemung Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $85.82 million 2.50 $9.51 million $1.70 24.76 Chemung Financial $150.79 million 1.71 $23.67 million $2.34 23.04

This table compares Old Point Financial and Chemung Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chemung Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 10.12% 8.16% 0.66% Chemung Financial 8.19% 10.67% 0.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Old Point Financial has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Old Point Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chemung Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Chemung Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Chemung Financial beats Old Point Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, it offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products, wealth management, and cash management services. Old Point Financial Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial and residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity term loans. In addition, the company provides interest rate swaps, letters of credit, employee benefit plans, insurance products, mutual fund, brokerage, and tax preparation services. Further, it offers guardian, custodian, trustee, investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

