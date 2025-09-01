Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $521,000 Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 238,478 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,222,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, Chairman Jared Isaacman acquired 104,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.61 per share, with a total value of $8,754,385.05. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 939,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,569,571.15. This represents a 12.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $71,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,964.36. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,822. 25.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $90.52 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.