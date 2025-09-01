Contrasting Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC)

Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brand House Collective and Home Depot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand House Collective 0 0 1 1 3.50 Home Depot 0 6 19 1 2.81

Brand House Collective presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. Home Depot has a consensus target price of $432.52, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Brand House Collective’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brand House Collective is more favorable than Home Depot.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand House Collective -6.06% N/A -8.47% Home Depot 8.86% 193.99% 15.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brand House Collective and Home Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Brand House Collective and Home Depot”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brand House Collective $441.36 million 0.08 -$23.13 million ($1.73) -0.87 Home Depot $159.51 billion 2.54 $14.81 billion $14.72 27.65

Home Depot has higher revenue and earnings than Brand House Collective. Brand House Collective is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Depot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Brand House Collective has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Depot has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Brand House Collective shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Home Depot shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Brand House Collective shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Home Depot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home Depot beats Brand House Collective on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brand House Collective

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows. In addition, it provides tool and equipment rental services. The company primarily serves homeowners; and professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, maintenance professionals, handymen, property managers, and building service contractors, as well as specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters. It sells its products through websites, including homedepot.com; homedepot.ca and homedepot.com.mx; blinds.com, justblinds.com, and americanblinds.com for custom window coverings; thecompanystore.com, an online site for textiles and décor products; hdsupply.com for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and related services; and The Home Depot stores. The Home Depot, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

