Wiki Cat (WKC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $91.93 Million

Wiki Cat (WKC) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. Wiki Cat has a total market capitalization of $91.93 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Wiki Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wiki Cat token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wiki Cat has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wiki Cat

Wiki Cat’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Wiki Cat’s total supply is 853,278,579,305,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,000,000,000,000 tokens. Wiki Cat’s official Twitter account is @wikicatcoin. The official website for Wiki Cat is wikicatcoin.com. The Reddit community for Wiki Cat is https://reddit.com/r/wikicatc0in. Wiki Cat’s official message board is medium.com/@wikicatcoin.

Buying and Selling Wiki Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Wiki Cat (WKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wiki Cat has a current supply of 853,278,579,305,012.04682991 with 545,841,869,902,118 in circulation. The last known price of Wiki Cat is 0.00000015 USD and is down -16.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,060,713.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wikicatcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wiki Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wiki Cat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wiki Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

