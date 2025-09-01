Supreme’s (SUP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Supreme Trading Up 2.8%

LON SUP opened at GBX 185 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The stock has a market cap of £217.04 million, a PE ratio of 948.72 and a beta of 1.13. Supreme has a 12 month low of GBX 125 and a 12 month high of GBX 205.

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 21.60 EPS for the quarter. Supreme had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 42.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Supreme will post 18.8894472 earnings per share for the current year.

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme supplies products across six categories; Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports Nutrition and Wellness, Branded Distribution and Soft Drinks. The Company’s capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.

