Tasty (LON:TAST) Trading Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 105,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 585,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Tasty Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.59. The company has a market cap of £1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,066.33.

Tasty Company Profile

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. The company operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

